Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 828,522 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $76,819,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 87,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

