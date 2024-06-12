Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,447.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,262.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

