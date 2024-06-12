Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CUSI remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Cuisine Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
About Cuisine Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cuisine Solutions
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What are earnings reports?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.