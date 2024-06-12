Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CUSI remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Cuisine Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

