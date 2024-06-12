Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Trading Down 5.5%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 25,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 61,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Barrington Research lowered Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

