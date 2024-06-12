Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 0.8%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.