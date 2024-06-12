Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in May

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

DFCO stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 61,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,114. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative net margin of 66.37% and a negative return on equity of 789.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.