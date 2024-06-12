DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Trading Down 1.2 %

DVA stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.17. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 353.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

