Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 155512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Stock Up 7.7 %

About Decibel Cannabis

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.