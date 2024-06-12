Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 155512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
