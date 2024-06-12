Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DELL stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,180,321 shares of company stock worth $715,116,193 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

