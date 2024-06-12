Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.33. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 134,021 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DM

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 934,632 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.