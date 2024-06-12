DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 4.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. 2,385,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.