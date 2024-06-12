dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,580.23

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.41 million and $24,580.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00113278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008495 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,508,174 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99331599 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,182.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

