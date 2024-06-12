Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGE

Diageo Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,609.25 ($33.23). The stock had a trading volume of 25,392,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,758 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,823.86. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,563 ($32.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a market capitalization of £57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,811.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.