DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 226,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.