Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 59.1% in May

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

DTGI remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 96,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,274. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.32. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

