Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jun 12th, 2024

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Stories

