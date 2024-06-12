Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DBGI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

