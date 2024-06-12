Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000.
DFGX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,997. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
