Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,997. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.