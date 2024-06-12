Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Position Decreased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 94,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,618,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 27,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,859. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

