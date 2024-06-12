Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Position Decreased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRFree Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 94,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,618,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 27,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,859. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

