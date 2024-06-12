Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lowered by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 143,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. 299,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,438. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

