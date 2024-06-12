Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.14

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 20289351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

