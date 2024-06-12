DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 430.5% in May

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 430.5% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNAX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,200,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,729. DNA Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
DNA Brands Company Profile
