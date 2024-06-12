DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance
Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 81,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
