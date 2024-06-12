DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 81,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

