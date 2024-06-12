Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$83.00 and a 52 week high of C$129.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.60 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

