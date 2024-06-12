Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 583.3% in May

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

