DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 2.1% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 0.26% of DoorDash worth $102,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,913 shares of company stock worth $85,629,619. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.62. 1,301,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

