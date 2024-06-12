Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 7,366.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dundee Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

