Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSI stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.