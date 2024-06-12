Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 312.6% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 152.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 357,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,845. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

