ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Update

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. ECD Automotive Design has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

