eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Head to Head Review

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) and LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and LeddarTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $98.01 million 1.95 $2.11 million $0.28 22.89 LeddarTech $6.50 million 5.36 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than LeddarTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.34% 13.83% 7.12% LeddarTech N/A -631.07% -98.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares eGain and LeddarTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.9% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of LeddarTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeddarTech has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eGain and LeddarTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50

eGain currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. LeddarTech has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.94%. Given LeddarTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats LeddarTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

