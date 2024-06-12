Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $957.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $860.33 and last traded at $856.79. 680,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,930,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $849.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,554,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $779.96 and its 200 day moving average is $713.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

