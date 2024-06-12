ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.25 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $28,955.60 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,143.83 or 1.00030083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012494 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00089429 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03097903 USD and is down -17.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,560.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.