Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

EMP.A opened at C$32.94 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$40.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

