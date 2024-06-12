Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,733. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

