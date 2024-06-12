Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes $4.38 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. XPO makes up about 4.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. 1,593,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,771. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

