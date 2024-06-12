Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.51. 2,365,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,928,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

