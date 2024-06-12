Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

