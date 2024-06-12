Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 23,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.35.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Epsilon Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.