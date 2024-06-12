Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 23,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

