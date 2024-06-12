Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.81 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAT. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $327.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.1% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

