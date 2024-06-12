Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DDI opened at $12.63 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

