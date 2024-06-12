Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Power Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.64.

TSE CPX opened at C$41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.48. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

