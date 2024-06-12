Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.15

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 48712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 480.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 263,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

