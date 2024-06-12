Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391,570 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Evergy worth $29,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 1,591,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

