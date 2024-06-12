Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Exco Technologies stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$308.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.77. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$8.98.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300 in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

