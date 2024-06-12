Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Plans $28.00 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock traded up $90.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,600.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,615.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,868.47. The firm has a market cap of $552 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $4,172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,473.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $102.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.