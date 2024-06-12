FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FATBB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.