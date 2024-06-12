Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

