First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

