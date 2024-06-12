First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

