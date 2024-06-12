First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 366,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

